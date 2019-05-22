Bacon lovers should head to Wildwood this Memorial Day Weekend

Wildwood is appealing to all the bacon lovers with their Downtown Wildwood Inaugural Bacon Lovers Festival, May 25-27. The event will take place in Byrne Plaza and will feature food trucks, tented food and non-food vendors, wine and beer for tasting and purchase, music (DJ and live bands), line dancing lessons, a bouncy house, obstacle course, games (including corn hole!), and, of course, bacon. Lots of bacon.

Sunday is the much anticipated bacon eating contest and admission is free. If you want to go (and why wouldn’t you?), the hours are Saturday 2 pm-10 pm, Sunday noon-10 pm, and Monday noon-6 pm. Bring on the bacon!

According to Mental Floss , Chinese people have been cooking bacon for 3,000 years, while the first bacon factory opened in 1770, and the average American consumes more than 18 pounds of bacon per year (I’m pretty sure I exceed that).

