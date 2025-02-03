👶 All batches are impacted by the recall, discontinuation

👶 One product user had to be sent to the ER

👶 There have been multiple consumer complaints

Immediately stop using Gerber Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks if they’re in your home.

Nestlé USA, the parent company of Gerber Products Company, announced Gerber has recalled and discontinued all batches of its teething sticks over a “potential choking hazard.”

Gerber recall 1 Nestlé USA, FDA loading...

Gerber recall 2 Nestlé USA, FDA loading...

The product was sold online and at retail stores in 45 states, including New Jersey and neighboring Pennsylvania and New York, according to the release.

Multiple choking consumer complaints, including one emergency room visit, led to the company’s recall decision.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” Nestlé USA said.

The teething sticks can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

