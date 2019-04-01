Baby eagles born at Duke Farms, and they are adorable

Duke Farms in Hillsborough had gone two years without a baby eagle being born, but this year was different. Two adorable chicks were born, according to the Farm’s website and you can see them on their webcam below. You may have to skip around a bit to see the actual chicks.

Two eggs were also laid last year but neither one hatched. This year's eggs were laid in February and the birds hatched on March 30 and 31st. The webcam is on a tree adjacent to the eagles’ nest and has had over 10 million views.

