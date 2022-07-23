Awesome new ‘ride share’ coming to Seaside Heights, NJ (Opinion)

I'm a big fan of bar hopping.

It's a little different now that I'm older though.

I'm not looking for a loud dance bar, but mainly a place that has good atmosphere, cold drinks, and lets me have a conversation with the people I'm with.

I know, lame.

Something that also has changed is my concern about getting where I need to be.

When I was bar hopping in College, I'd walk four miles in the cold both ways and not care.

I'm not doing that any more.

Now, it's all about the ridesharing, or just going to a few places that are walking distance.

However, outside of the Uber's, and the Lyft's there is a new mode of transportation that is taking Ocean and Monmouth Counties by storm.

Last month, I wrote an article about a Pedal-cycle Company that opened up in in Asbury Park.

Well, something similar will be coming to Seaside Heights!

According to Shorebeat.com a Pedal-cycle business was granted a permit to operate through December 31st of 2022.

As a refresher, a Pedal-cycle is a large 15-person bike with rows of seats on either side that riders pedal to move the cycle to their next destination, usually with a table running down the middle.

There's still no word on when Pedal-cycling will come to Seaside Heights, but it's anticipated to start up this summer.

Also, if you were looking to take your big kid beverage to go, you can't do that on the proposed Seaside Heights Pedal-cycle.

What you can do though, is pub crawl around bars on the Boulevard of Seaside Heights.

I'm very excited for this to come to the town I now call home, especially since it's going to focus on bringing people to bars that are a little off the beaten path.

When you go to Seaside Heights for a night out, more often than not all that business is going to the boardwalk bars.

Not that there's anything wrong with those places.

But if you venture just a few blocks off the boards you'll find some great local haunts like Hemmingway's, Hooks, Heavy Reel, Klee's, and Drifters.

It'd be nice for these places to get a boost in patronage thanks to the proposed Pedalcycle business.