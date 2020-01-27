Awesome looking Victorian home for sale in North Jersey

Sometimes I post about homes that are older than the nation, sometimes I post about homes that are really expensive or owned by celebrities. The house I’m posting about today is none of those things, but it is really stunning.

It’s not exactly new construction, though, it’s 101 years old. Maybe you won’t like it as much as I do because I like Victorian homes (I used to own a home that was Victorian in style but not age), but if you like this style, it is awesome.

It’s located in Boonton (Morris County) and looks like a colorful gingerbread house come to life. The large front wrap around porch and multi-colored façade give it that authentic Queen Anne look, and the lattice work makes the exterior unique.

I’m not trying to sell you the home, but I will give you some details: It’s 3,500 square feet, with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It also has some really nice upgrades, like a marble fireplace (there’s another fireplace in the master bedroom) and a chef’s kitchen. There’s a Jacuzzi in the master bathroom and an above ground pool and hot tub in the backyard. At this point, you’re probably wondering how much it costs: $649,000.

If I had the money and didn’t mind a commute from Morris County, I would be all over it.

