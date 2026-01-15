Driving on New Jersey roads always tends to be an adventure.

It could be because there are deer darting across the street, out-of-state drivers making up their own rules of the road, or potholes so massive that you could lose an NJ Transit bus in them.

We’re dealing with a lot.

One thing I certainly didn’t need during my commute was witnessing something that could’ve caused a lot of damage had the circumstances not been exactly as they were.

I’ll explain.

I was driving to work on 195-E, and everything seemed normal.

I was in the right lane, there were two cars in front of me, and then a truck. No one was driving dangerously.

No speeding, no swerving, etc.

That’s why it was so shocking when suddenly I saw something fly off the side of the truck into the left lane and then into the median.

Not something small, by the way.

The cars in front of me and I hit the brakes, but didn’t come to a full stop.

I couldn’t quite tell what the rogue object was at first, but I instinctively knew that I was happy I wasn’t in its direct path.

As I passed it, I saw that it was a huge metal pipe!

Maybe four or five feet long, one foot wide. This thing could have caused some serious damage.

Had anyone been just to the left of the truck as this pipe been rocketed into the air, there’s no doubt in my mind that it would have gone straight through the windshield.

All I could think of was the opening scene of Final Destination 2 with the iconic log truck debacle, where the logs come off the truck, and catastrophic mayhem ensues.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this scenario, but we were inches away from the situation being completely different.

Drive safe out there, New Jersey!

