Attempted lurings reported in two Central NJ towns

EAST BRUNSWICK — Police in two neighboring Central Jersey towns are investigating suspected luring incidents.

Two boys walking along Modzelewski Avenue in East Brunswick reported a man driving an older small blue car and asking "Do you want me to take you home?" around noon on Thursday, according to East Brunswick police. The man drove off after the boys ignored him, police said.

The man was described as a white, heavyset, approximately 40 years old and a smoker. He had an orange/blonde beard, and was wearing a gray beanie-type hat and a dark green jacket, police

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-390-699.

Several hours later in Monroe, two boys reported being approached by a white "transport"-style van with blue lettering as they walked along on Tenth Avenue near Spotswood-Englishtown Road just after 3 p.m., according to Monroe Township Police. The driver ordered the boys to "get in" before they ran off and told a woman what had happened, police said. The van then traveled down Tenth Avenue toward Monmouth Road, police said.

The man was described as a white male with a black baseball cap and a “big” beard, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident or the van to call them at 732-521-0222.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

