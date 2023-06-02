After attempted child luring at NJ Wawa store, PA man arrested, police say
🔸 NJ police confirmed an attempted abduction involving a 7-year-old boy
🔸 They released a suspect sketch, as well as a photo of the man’s car and a video clip
🔸 A 79-year-old man has been arrested and charged, stemming from the incident
A man wanted in connection with a reported attempted child abduction at a South Jersey Wawa has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.
The incident involved a 7-year-old child on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, State Police previously said.
The boy was approached in the bathroom of the convenience store on Route 47 in Dorchester, by a man who offered candy if he left with him.
After several days of sharing surveillance photos, a composite photo and surveillance footage, a 79-year-old man was in police custody on Friday, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Thomas Cannon, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Webb-McRae continued.
State Police also confirmed the case update on Twitter.
“Thank you everyone who sent in tips and shared the post,” State Police said in a Friday tweet.
Anyone with additional information on the investigation was urged to contact the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom