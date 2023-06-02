After attempted child luring at NJ Wawa store, PA man arrested, police say

🔸 NJ police confirmed an attempted abduction involving a 7-year-old boy

🔸 They released a suspect sketch, as well as a photo of the man’s car and a video clip

🔸 A 79-year-old man has been arrested and charged, stemming from the incident

A man wanted in connection with a reported attempted child abduction at a South Jersey Wawa has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

The incident involved a 7-year-old child on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, State Police previously said.

Attempted child abduction suspect (NJSP) Attempted child abduction suspect (NJSP) loading...

The boy was approached in the bathroom of the convenience store on Route 47 in Dorchester, by a man who offered candy if he left with him.

After several days of sharing surveillance photos, a composite photo and surveillance footage, a 79-year-old man was in police custody on Friday, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Attempted child abduction suspect car (NJSP) Attempted child abduction suspect car (NJSP) loading...

Thomas Cannon, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Webb-McRae continued.

State Police also confirmed the case update on Twitter.

“Thank you everyone who sent in tips and shared the post,” State Police said in a Friday tweet.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation was urged to contact the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

