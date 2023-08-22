A fifth rabid animal confirmed in Atlantic County, NJ

⚫ A rabid bat has been confirmed in Atlantic County

⚫ It's the fifth rabid animal in the county this year

⚫ Exposed individuals and pets are urged to seek immediate medical attention

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — This time, it’s a bat in Hamilton Township, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health confirmed.

Rabies was previously confirmed in a cat, two raccoons, and a skunk in the county.

The bat was found last Wednesday, Aug. 16 by a resident on Bala Court. The animal was sent to a state lab where it tested positive for the disease.

Public health officials conducted an investigation and found out that four individuals and three cats resided at the home where the rabies-infected bat was found.

One individual is receiving post-exposure treatment and three others were urged to seek medical attention. Each of the three cats will be under confinement for 45 days to four months, depending on their vaccination history.

Rabies vaccination is recommended for domestic animals to protect both the pet and the pet owner, along with family members who could contract rabies from an infected pet.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated. If you are bitten by an animal, health officials suggest washing the wound immediately with soap and water and seeking medical attention.

All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.

