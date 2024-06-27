NJ animal shelter to waive pet adoption fees for 8 days in July

🐶 Celebrate freedom with a free pet adoption at a South Jersey animal shelter

🐱During the first week in July, all pet adoptions are free

🐶Visit the shelter and take home a forever friend

When you think of Independence Day, you think of freedom.

One South Jersey animal shelter wants to celebrate that freedom by holding free adoptions.

Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) loading...

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will have a no-cost adoption event from July 1-8 for dogs and cats that are available for immediate adoption.

Tracer at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) Tracer at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) loading...

Regular adoption fees are $110 for dogs and puppies, and $85 for cats and kittens. The fee typically includes mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip, and free veterinary consultation. Adopted dogs will also receive two free obedience classes.

Flint at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) Flint at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) loading...

But during the first week of July, there will be no fees.

Atlantic County Animal Shelter free adoption week (Facebook) Atlantic County Animal Shelter free adoption week (Facebook) loading...

“Now is the perfect time to give a pet its independence and help it find a caring, forever home,” said Atlantic County Animal Shelter Manager Kathy Kelsey.

Milo at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) Milo at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) loading...

This free adoption promotion is in addition to a 50% discount on adoption fees for senior dogs and cats, she said.

Veterans who adopt a pet are also entitled to the 50% discount at all times.

Pearl at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) Pearl at The Atlantic County Animal Shelter (Facebook) loading...

The shelter located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To see a full list of the dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens up for adoption, visit the website.

