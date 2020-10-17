Atlantic City woman reported missing after 7 months

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking the public's help in finding a 53-year-old woman who has not been seen since early spring.

Mary Rechten was reported missing this week when a city landlord on Atlantic Avenue called police on Wednesday because the tenant had not been seen for months.

Police said the last reported sighting of Rechten was April 14 at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Marlton. Police, without providing details, said Rechten struggles with a mental illness.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to 847411 with a message that begins with the word ACPD.