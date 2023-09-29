A pregnant NJ teenager was beaten by family over abortion fight, cops say
ATLANTIC CITY — A mother and her two adult daughters have been accused of beating a pregnant teenager over a disagreement about an abortion.
As first reported by Breaking AC and confirmed in arrest affidavits, 49-year-old Josefina Martinez-Vasquez, 20-year-old Deysi Cabrera and 19-year-old Ashley Cabrera face charges of simple assault, criminal restraint and child endangerment.
All three women live in Atlantic City.
Disagreement over abortion
The trio was arrested after a 12-year-old girl called police on Sept. 19.
She reported physical assaults on her 16-year-old sister, by their two older sisters and mother.
In a written statement to police, the victim said that she was five months pregnant and that her refusal to get an abortion is what sparked physical attacks over a three-day span, starting Sept. 17.
Injuries suffered by pregnant teen
She described being punched in the leg, hit with electrical wires and being held down while her relatives struggled to cut her hair.
Amid her alleged abuse, the teen said she suffered bruising that led to her being kept home from school.
At least one of the defendants, Ashley Cabrera, admitted to the assaults on police body-worn camera, according to investigators.
Teen is free from family
As of Friday, the pregnant teen was an emancipated minor, according to the court filings.
Breaking AC said that a judge ordered the three women facing charges to have no contact with the younger two sisters.
