ATLANTIC CITY — A teenage city resident shot himself in the finger and tried to blame it on an unknown assailant, before being identified as the shooter and charged with weapons possession, according to a police investigation.

The Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit reported that officers responded to Beach Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, finding Henry Alvarez, 18, with a gunshot wound to the finger. Alvarez told the officers he was shot by an unidentified person while walking to the store, the police report said.

Alvarez was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life-threatening injury.

Upon searching Alvarez's residence, officers identified a crime scene, finding a handgun, spent shell casing, and blood. Alvarez was then placed in custody at the hospital.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of a defaced firearm, and was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility upon release from the hospital.

