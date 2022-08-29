ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police.

Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.

On Monday, prosecutors said they had charged two men with first-degree murder and firearms offenses for the killing. However, authorities are still trying to locate one of them.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find Kenneth Creek, 47, of Atlantic City.

"If you see Kenneth Creek, it is asked you call the local police department and do not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous," the ACPO said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Creek's whereabouts is asked to call the prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800.

Aaron Callahan, 32, of Atlantic City, is already in custody and is being held at Atlantic County jail.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.