Atlantic City, NJ keeping Skate Zone open after takeover

The Atlantic City Skate Zone will remain open as a city-owned ice skating rink despite losing money in the past year.

Mayor Marty Small announced Wednesday that after running in the red after the city took over the rink in 2022, he is optimistic the rink is on the rebound financially.

"What the city inherited was an as-is building. There were problems with the roof, problems with other areas of the building, problems with the Zamboni. Since it reverted back to the city it was the city's responsibility," Small said. "I said from the beginning that we would explore all of our options including converting this facility to a roller rink."

The mayor said that part of the rink building, located on Black Horse Pike (Albany Avenue) between Surf Stadium and Bader Field, will be converted into a retail and restaurant corridor. Small hopes to attract more kids to get involved with skating programs at the Skate Zone.

"I don't know if it will be a year, two years or five years. But I'm making that commitment as mayor that these lights stay on and that we, to the best of our ability, fix and maintain all of the ill will this building has had," Small said.

A trucking school will continue to hold classes in the rink's event rooms which will continue to be available for rent.

A financial comeback in 2023 (so far)

Atlantic City municipal Chief Financial Officer Adetoro Aboderin said the rink in 2022 had revenues of $309,901 but expenses of $463,000. The city spent $112,000 for substantial repairs to the Zamboni and rink refrigerant system and $350,000 on regular expenses.

So far in the first quarter, the zone has earned approximately $209,000 with expenses of $96,205, according to Aboderin. It is running with a surplus of $113,000.

The Stockton University men's hockey team, the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, high school teams from Mainland and Egg Harbor Township, a men's league and the Atlantic City Sharks youth hockey program all have called the Skate Zone home.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

