Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning.

Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been charged.

Her brother Michael McLaughlin was killed by gunfire in broad daylight in August 2018 when he was 17 years old. Rahsaad Norwood, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in 2020 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Small told Breaking AC he has “lifelong relationships” with her family and that Atlantic City police would work “relentlessly” to find who shot Malikah McLaughlin.

It’s also the second fatal shooting in the city since Thursday. No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia was found dead just after midnight Thursday on Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Police asked anyone with information about either shooting to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

