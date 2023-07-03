ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly touching several teenage girls in the ocean.

Atlantic City police responded to the New Hampshire Avenue beach after 5 p.m. due to a report of a man acting inappropriately.

Numerous individuals, including alleged victims, told officers that the suspect, Rojer Gomez, was touching teenage girls or women while they were in the ocean. Three victims — aged 15 and 16 — reported that Gomez would swim near them and wait for a wave to approach so he could go underwater and touch them on their inner thigh or buttocks area.

Based on the information provided, the 29-year-old was arrested and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to to contact the police at 609-347-5766.

Gomez was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of criminal sexual contact, and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

