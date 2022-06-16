Atlantic City, NJ, casino workers authorize July 4th strike

Atlantic City casino workers have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if new contracts cannot be reached with the city's gaming halls.

Unite Here Local 54 says 96% of the workers casting ballots on Wednesday voted for the walkout.

The "yes" vote does not mean an immediate strike, but if deals cannot be reached with the Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana, Borgata, and Hard Rock casinos, the union will likely call for a walkout over the 4th of July weekend.

"We've been saying for some time now that casino workers need a real raise," Local 54 President Bob McDevitt said on twitter. In the past he has says those raises need to be "significant."

The union argues casino workers have sacrificed wage increases for the health of the industry, and with gambling revenues returning to pre-pandemic levels, salaries need to keep pace.

"Now is our time!" proclaimed social media posts from the union promoting Wednesday's vote.

On twitter, Unite Here posted the strike deadline was July 1 for Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana, and Borgata and July 3 for Hard Rock.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

