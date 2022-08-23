Atlantic City, NJ Airshow takes to sky over the boardwalk Wednesday

The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is Wednesday with near perfect weather for watching over a dozen planes and jets over the boardwalk.

Thousands will descend on Atlantic City for the annual show with the theme "A Salute to Those That Serve." The airshow is best viewed from the boardwalk and beach with spaces available on a first come, first serve basis. Paid parking is available at the city's casinos.

“This year’s line-up of performers is second to none,” Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait said. “You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State – we promise that this will be our best show to date!”

The chamber produced this year's airshow.

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"I am happy to report that the weather will cooperate wonderfully with Wednesday's festivities. Nice, low humidity. Bright blue skies, with a few puffy clouds. And a light sea breeze keeping temperatures along the beach around 80 degrees," Zarrow said.

Atlantic City Airshow in 2021 Atlantic City Airshow in 2021 (Meet AC Atlantic Airshow) loading...

Townsquare Media sister stations WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The airshow is set to begin at approximately 11 a.m.

The City of Atlantic City, Office of Emergency Management has released important Airshow (air space) restriction information as follows:

An Air Show safety issue for all concerned that must be followed is the restriction of any drones, parasailing, kite flying, or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the Air Show space on the practice days Monday, August 22, 2022, and Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and the day of the Air Show Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Any drones or other devices used in violation of this restriction will be confiscated and their operators arrested.”

The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Street in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine,” said The Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management.

The confirmed schedule of events for Wednesday, August 24 (subject to change)



11:00 AM:

Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place

11:30 AM:

US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem

11:38 AM:

US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 AM:

11:45 AM:

NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby

NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 AM:

NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys

11:50 AM:

NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)

11:52 AM:

Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics

12:03 PM:

US MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover

12:09 PM:

USAF C-17A Globemaster Ill Demonstration

12:23 PM:

12:25 PM:

12:33 PM:

Medical Helicopter Flybys

NJ State Police Flybys

552nd ACWE-3C Sentry Flyby

12:35 PM:

NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANGUH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:43 PM:

552nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:45 PM:

1St HS. UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby

12:49 PM:

FAA William J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:54 PM:

Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo

1:06 PM:

US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration

1:16 PM:

Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics

1:34 PM:

Full Throttle Formation Team

1:49 PM:

Army Golden Knights

Parachute Demonstration

2:09 PM:

Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:19 PM:

USN F/A-18 Super Hornet

Demonstration

2:34 PM:

USN Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair

2:49 PM:

USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony

3:00 PM:

USAF Thunderbirds

5:00 PM:

Airspace Re-opens; TFR Ends

The return of Veterans Resource Row will be located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Missouri Avenue and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the Airshow.

The participating government agencies, nonprofits, and veteran services organizations are:

American Legion

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

Veterans of Foreign Wars

New Jersey Department of Military and

Veteran Affairs

New Jersey Casino Control Commission

Flight Safety International

American Red Cross

S Technology

NJ Vet2 Vet

Catholic Charities

Philadelphia Flyers Warriors

Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Humana

Hero Care Connect

Team Red White and Blue

Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3)

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.