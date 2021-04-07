Atlantic City megasite now vaccinating everyone 16 and over

The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Megasite is now scheduling appointments to vaccinate everyone 16 and older effectively immediately.

Gov. Phil Murphy opened the vaccinations to anyone 16 and older as of April 19.

The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Megasite will provide a welcome solution to individuals frustrated with long waits by filling thousands of vaccination appointments daily—some of them currently available on the same day—at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

AtlantiCare—which operates the site in collaboration with the state of New Jersey, the New Jersey National Guard and Atlantic County—anticipates slots filling up quickly and encourages individuals and families to schedule their vaccine appointments immediately at vaccination.atlanticare.org.

Since opening on Jan. 22, the Megasite has administered more than 169,500 vaccines, demonstrating extraordinary efficiency and operational integrity that is making a difference to residents throughout the state.

Anyone who has been vaccinated at the AC Megasite will tell you what a well-run and efficient operation it is.

“Everything was running very smoothly when I got my first vaccine,” says Egg Harbor City resident, Peter Gladue.

“Parking attendants were very nice, they helped me find a close place to park. When people inside the convention center saw that I have a disability, they helped me to get to the elevator. They took care of me when I received my second dose with the same professionalism and courtesy. Getting vaccinated is something people should celebrate. I’m so grateful for what AtlantiCare and the entire Megasite team are doing.”

The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Megasite is open at the Atlantic City Convention Center, at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at vaccination.atlanticare.org.

Anyone under age 18 wishing to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

