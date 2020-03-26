Good on Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. for recognizing that he has a job as an elected leader to lead and not panic.

In Newark, Ras Baraka is acting like an authoritarian by threatening to enforce his unnecessary ‘shelter in place’ order with a “muscular” response from the city. In Atlantic City, the opposite is happening. The mayor is actively encouraging people to go outside, walk the boardwalk and get take out from local restaurants.

It’s not often we hear common sense from Jersey politicians, so I want to thank Mayor Small for his measured and responsible leadership. He ended our conversation with a quote that we should be repeating regularly, tough times don’t last, tough people do.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

