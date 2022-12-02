Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year.
“We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
The location between Bally’s Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel has been a franchise, he confirmed in an email to New Jersey 101.5 — and the term for the agreement expired.
Property owners will be re-imagining the space at 1441 Boardwalk — including the laser maze challenge —into a new attraction in the near future, he added.
Those who have been meaning to explore the 14 themed galleries featuring 400 exhibits within the 12,000-square-foot building still have some chances to visit.
From now through Dec. 23, the museum is open each day except Wednesdays.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
On Saturdays, it is open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Dec. 24, the museum will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
And, for the museum’s final week (Dec. 26 — 31), hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $18.99 plus tax for those 13 and older; $14.99 plus tax for children between five and 12. Young children, 4 years old and under, are free.
Guests who might have bought tickets online and cannot use them prior to the museum’s closing can request a refund by emailing ripacac@aol.com.
For more information, customers can call 609-347-2001.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
