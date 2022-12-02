ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year.

“We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.

The location between Bally’s Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel has been a franchise, he confirmed in an email to New Jersey 101.5 — and the term for the agreement expired.

Atlantic City landmark attraction closing (Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Atlantic City via Facebook) (Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Atlantic City via Facebook) loading...

Property owners will be re-imagining the space at 1441 Boardwalk — including the laser maze challenge —into a new attraction in the near future, he added.

Those who have been meaning to explore the 14 themed galleries featuring 400 exhibits within the 12,000-square-foot building still have some chances to visit.

From now through Dec. 23, the museum is open each day except Wednesdays.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On Saturdays, it is open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Dec. 24, the museum will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And, for the museum’s final week (Dec. 26 — 31), hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18.99 plus tax for those 13 and older; $14.99 plus tax for children between five and 12. Young children, 4 years old and under, are free.

Guests who might have bought tickets online and cannot use them prior to the museum’s closing can request a refund by emailing ripacac@aol.com.

For more information, customers can call 609-347-2001.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

