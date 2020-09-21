Atlantic City begs for 50% capacity for indoor dining

So what do you do when you’re a resort town that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown and has lost your one of your main sources of revenue?

Atlantic City has been hit harder than most with the 25% capacity cap on indoor dining because gambling goes with dining and dining goes with gambling. That’s just the way Atlantic City is. So although it’s time for all restaurants to return to normal, a 25% capacity cap is just not going to cut it for Atlantic City.

This jewel of the Jersey Shore was once thought unfixable what with all that Donald Trump, crime, the Revel fiasco, Carl Icahn, the strikes, the mayoral scandal and so on had done to it.

But it has risen from the ashes. Too much longer of this 25% capacity BS and it could be back to the drawing board. The Atlantic City Council has adopted a resolution according to the New Jersey Globe that asked for an increase in the restaurant indoor dining from 25% to 50%. The resolution, which passed in a 4-3 vote is sponsored by City Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz, says that the bigger capacity can be executed safely with masking and social distancing.

So far, Gov. Phil Murphy has not answered. But let’s hope that the increase can happen soon. It’s a matter of survival.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.