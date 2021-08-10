Atlantic City Airshow returns

It’s almost time for the Atlantic City Airshow, and there’s bound to be pent up demand after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The show will be on Aug. 18.

This year’s edition is called “A Salute to those who Serve”; GEICO is the sponsor of the event and, according to a release, “As we reflect on the past year, GEICO would like to thank the military, first responders, and front-line health care workers for their untiring effort to see us through the pandemic,” said Bill Brower GEICO’s assistant vice president of marketing. The air show is also partnering with the New Jersey Hospital Association.

Headlining the show are the US Air Force Thunderbirds who will be debuting a new routine highlighting the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the men and women who fly them. Also appearing will be the F-22 Raptors Demonstration Team, the US Army Parachute Team, and the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team.

“We are thrilled to host the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow and we are so grateful for our partners and supporters who have returned to help make all the moving parts of this event come together and run smoothly,” said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President, Michael Chait.

While there are premium seats for the show, most of those are already gone, but access to the boardwalk and beach is free. The show is scheduled to begin at 11 AM.

The Casino Redevelopment Association estimates that the show produces $45 million in economic activity for the region. For more information, go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.