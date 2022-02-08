At least one NJ politician has it right when it comes to mandates (Opinion)

Many people in New Jersey have given up on our politicians ever listening to the hard-working common sense-driven citizens of the state. Many stayed home this past November and thus, another four years of King Murphy.

One part of the state where they did come out and make a real change was in the 3rd Legislative District. That's when voters chose a citizen representative and not a career politician to represent them.

Ed Durr drives a truck for the furniture store Raymour & Flannigan. He's one of us. It would take an outsider of NJ politics to come forward with a bill that would abolish all vaccine mandates across the board. He wants to make it illegal for concert venues, restaurants, etc., to require proof of vaccination to enter.

Edward Durr

He expects bipartisan support for his bill S-831.

Sen. Durr might be a little naïve when it comes to his hope of getting enough support from both sides to do the right thing. But thank God he has the courage of his convictions to stand up for what's right.

If you want to get the shot and endless subsequent boosters, knock yourself out, but this tyranny and lack of respect for one's own choices when it comes to personal health has to be stopped.

We'll see how many of the spineless cowardly knucklehead career politicians get behind his legislation.

Everyone should be for freedom of choice, especially when it comes to personal health decisions. Whatever happened to "my body, my right?"

I guess that only applies to a woman's "right" to an abortion, everything else is off the table. Finally, there's at least one member of the New Jersey Legislature who has the balls to do the right thing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

