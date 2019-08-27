‘Ask Me Anything’ on Facebook LIVE

There are so many things going on in New Jersey these days, the AG pitting law enforcement groups against each other, endless lawsuits against our own federal government, a water crisis in Newark, failing infrastructure on our roads and utter incompetence among the leadership of NJ Transit.

