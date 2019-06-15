Asbury Park shooting Friday night kills 23-year-old man

ASBURY PARK — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting near Asbury Park Middle School that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Police responded to 911 calls about 10:44 p.m. reporting a shootout near 1101 Atlantic Ave.

Police found a wounded victim in a courtyard.

He was identified as Jehadje J. McMillian, who had addresses in this city and Neptune. He died at 12:15 a.m. at a hospital, prosecutors said Saturday.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Keith Finkelstein at 800-533-7443.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .