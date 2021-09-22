Asbury Park, NJ resident nearly killed man with brick, cops say

ASBURY PARK — A city resident has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after hospitalizing a man by striking him in the head with a brick, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Eduardo Martinez, 51, is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victim was found by a police officer on patrol shortly before 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. The man was discovered lying prone on the steps of the Jersey Shore Adult Day Care building on the 600 block of Main Street.

The victim, a 68-year-old Ocean County resident, was bleeding heavily from the head and unable to speak, police say. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he received emergency treatment for severe head injuries.

The prosecutor's office did not indicate how investigators were able to identify Martinez as the alleged attacker. He was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Detective Christopher Guy of the prosecutor’s office at 732-431-7160, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Lemar Whittaker at 732-774-1300.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

