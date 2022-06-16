Asbury Park is the latest town to ask the courts to step in to try and prevent pop-up parties that have brought huge crowds to other seaside locations.

For weeks, Asbury Park police have been monitoring social media chatter about a pop-up party in town for this coming weekend. Police did not have an update or any other details to share.

Posts to social media called for people to gather on the Asbury beachfront.

Meanwhile, city officials seem ready to go to court to try and top this, and future, non-permitted parties.

Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach are asking a judge to issue a court order to stop the promotion of pop-up parties targeting their towns.

Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey told the Asbury Park Press his city was prepared to do the same.

Promoting "bring your own liquor" and "bring your own weed," these pop-up parties have also brought vandalism, violence and a big mess to shore towns over the last two years.

A gathering at Pier Village drew an estimated 5,000 young people. Law Enforcement used riot control tactics to disperse the crowd and made a handful of arrests.

Long Branch, Pier Village (Vince Glenn via Facebook West End/Long Branch, NJ Watchdogs group) Long Branch, Pier Village (Vince Glenn via Facebook West End/Long Branch, NJ Watchdogs group) loading...

Shore mayors have said they welcome large crowds during tourism season, but any type of large party or promotional event requires a permit.

Asbury police warn, "There will be zero tolerance for any illegal acts and lewd behavior in reference to this pop up party or any other future events."

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he is "concerned" about these events, but also shrugged it off as people needing to "blow off steam" after two years of COVID. Murphy recently held a conference call with shore mayors about the issue, but the call ended without a commitment of state help.

Multiple bills and proposals from local and state officials seek to curb pop-up parties, but none have gotten any action.

Toms River announced this week they were re-imposing a nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.