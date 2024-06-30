As you wish, NJ! Go behind-the-scenes of The Princess Bride with one of its stars

For my money, there’s no better comfort movie than The Princess Bride. Pretty much every scene has a classic line:

As you wish.

Or...

Good night, Wesley. Good work. Sleep well. I’ll most likely kill you in the morning.

One of my favorites....

Inconceivable!

You keep using that word… I do not think it means what you think it means.

And of course…

Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.

Fans of the Rob Reiner directed classic now have a chance to hear behind the scenes stories of filming the movie from the Dread Pirate Roberts himself. “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” is coming to the State Theatre.

According to the State Theatre’s website:

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride!

After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

You may also remember the English actor from movies like Saw, Liar Liar, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, or TV shows such as Stranger Things or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Hearing his stories of making the best love story ever told will surely be something fans will “tweasure.” Just be sure to avoid the rodents of unusual size.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” will take place on Saturday Oct. 19 at 8:00 p.m. at the State Theatre, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ.

You can purchase tickets here.

