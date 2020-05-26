Gov. Phil Murphy finally did "the right thing to do" in allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6.

Up until now, our best hope for live graduations was to walk the seniors up and down the aisles of Shop Rite, getting their diplomas at checkout.

But the governor did what I thought he would do last week, when hhe inted at live graduations after being asked a question by New Jersey 101.5's David Matthau and he responded saying, “If there’s hope out there that in some form folks at some point, not crazy distant future, can gather for graduations — if you’ve got that hope I have that hope as well.”

Murphy's smart enough to know that you don't give hope and then take it away. Like how he took away our parks, beaches, churches and economy, which we are finally starting to get back. We'll live with it, we'll wear masks and practice social distancing, we'll flatten the curve, but when you mess with our kids by taking away their graduations, we'll flatten more than that.

We'll flatten the polls.

The people of New Jersey, including state Senate President Steve Sweeney, superintendents across the state, as well as parents and the graduates themselves wanted this more than anything. The governor did the right thing here. Let's hope there's more to come.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: