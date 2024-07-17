As meteor streaks across NJ, Spadea’s thoughts turn to ‘last meal’

It's a little concerning that at the time the meteor was streaking fire across the New Jersey sky burning out miles above New York City, that loud noises were heard by many in the Garden State.

The noise isn't really the concern, it's that fact that no one seems to know what made the noise.

Imagine how much goes on around us that never gets explained? Some say, it was pieces breaking off the meteor — others say likely military activity. Hmm, I have no idea and didn't hear the noises reported after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

That said, let's say the meteor was bigger ... a lot bigger ... and you had time to plan your last few hours. Where do you go, what would be the go-to meal in that case?

I can think of a slew of restaurants that I'd like to have a sample at least of their finest food. Because I was at dinner last night at Birravino in Red Bank — our Monmouth County go-to Italian place — I was thinking about the Orecchiette and sausage dish which I order on most visits.

Then I thought about the incredible pasta at Il Nido's in Marlboro.

Wally in Howell told us about a great place in Ocean Township, Piccola Italia - Fresh pasta made on site.

What's your go-to pasta place in the Garnde State? Hit me up on the app chat and let me know so we can share the BEST with our audience.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

