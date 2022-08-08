Arrest quickly made in fatal Perth Amboy, NJ hit-and-run Sunday night
PERTH AMBOY — Not even 24 hours after a man was killed while crossing a city street, authorities in Middlesex County identified and arrested the driver they believe to be responsible.
A release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Monday said authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Convery and Pfeiffer boulevards in Perth Amboy where they found city resident Rocco Chirichillo, 72, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Initial reports indicated Chirichillo had been crossing the road using a walker.
The prosecutor's office said an investigation conducted jointly with Perth Amboy police identified another city resident, Hansel Farrier-Romero, 30, as the driver of a white Dodge Charger that struck Chirichillo and then fled the area.
No further details were given about the investigation, which authorities said is still ongoing.
Farrier-Romero was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Perth Amboy police at 732-422-4400 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3927.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
