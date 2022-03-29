Arrest made in vicious beating of Newark, NJ chicken restaurant worker

NEWARK — A man was arrested and charged with the brutal beating of an employee who told him not to cut the line at a chicken restaurant.

Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said the assault on Feb. 5 at the Golden Wings Fish and Fried Chicken a block from University Hospital was promoted by a "quarrel."

Mohamar A. Ruiz, 31, of Newark, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on Feb. 20, according to O'Hara.

The woman involved and police told RLS Metro Breaking News that after the woman told the man to go to the end of the line the man pulled the woman’s hair, choked her with his arm and slammed her to the floor while shouting "this is my f***ng hood."

The attack left the woman with a loss of sight in her swollen right eye, a cut on her upper lip and injuries to her ribs.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.