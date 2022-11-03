Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game.

Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Shots were also fired at 11:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue.

Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, was arrested in connection with a shooting around 9:45 p.m. at a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway in West Long Branch.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg and forearm and released. He was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two other shootings in Long Branch and West Long Branch are also believed to be connected for reasons Santiago did not disclose.

The homecoming game at Long Branch High School scheduled for Oct. 13 was forfeited by opponent Neptune Township when the athletic director said a team could not safely take the field.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.