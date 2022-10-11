Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Two of the shootings took place in the evening.

A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around 9:45 p.m. The victim was dropped off privately at a hospital for treatment.

Santiago did not disclose the identity of the victim, who was still hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Two hours later, shots were reported fired in neighboring Long Branch on the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

The shootings started in broad daylight when a home was hit by multiple shots at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue in Long Branch around 2:45 p.m., according to Santiago.

The connection between the three shootings was not disclosed by the prosecutor.

Santiago asked anyone with information about any of the shootings to call his office at 800-533-7443, Long Branch police at 732-222-1000 or Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.