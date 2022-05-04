CAMDEN — Nearly two months after a Cherry Hill man fell victim to a vicious punch brought about by backing his car into another man's vehicle, the man who delivered the eventually fatal blow has been arrested, according to Camden County authorities.

A release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday said that members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Camden Division, made a motor vehicle stop in Camden around 6:45 p.m. Monday, at which time city resident Troy Leary, 35, was taken into custody.

Leary is the man the prosecutor's office and Camden County police said was seen on surveillance video of Whitman Avenue in Camden on the morning of March 11, punching Terence McManus, 39, of Cherry Hill. As depicted in the video, the punch caused McManus to fall and hit his head, causing blunt trauma.

McManus was first taken to Virtua Hospital in Camden and then Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead on March 12, according to the prosecutor's office.

Leary is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

An investigation revealed that the encounter between Leary and McManus began with McManus backing his car into a Mercury Milan parked behind him. Surveillance to and from the scene identified Leary as the driver of the Mercury, authorities said.

Leary is held at the Camden County Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Investigators are still looking for more information, and the public is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-8407, the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 609-519-6918, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

