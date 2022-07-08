A 24-year-old Hoboken man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing in Jersey City that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Joshua Gonzalez was arrested Thursday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the area of Franklin Street in Bloomfield, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced.

According to the prosecutor's office, Gonzalez is charged with murder, attempted murder, felony murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon (knife) for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest by flight, and violation of a restraining order.

Jersey City police responded to 196 Clinton Avenue at approximately 6:42 a.m. on July 5, on reports of an aggravated assault, and found a 22-year-old woman with a serious stab wound. She's in stable condition at a local hospital.

At around 10 a.m. on the same day, police were notified of an injured person at 186 McAdoo Avenue, two miles from the Clinton Avenue scene. Responding officers found the lifeless body of 21-year-old city resident Jason Khusial, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:14 a.m.

An investigation determined that Khusial had been injured in the Clinton Avenue incident.

Gonzalez has been transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

