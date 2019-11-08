FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An arrest Friday at the home of a former boyfriend of missing township woman Stephanie Parze was unrelated to her disappearance, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors on Friday afternoon said that John Ozbilgen, 29, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

The Asbury Park Press reported earlier on Friday that Ozbilgen was the man seen in an "in a relationship" post on Parze's Facebook page. Both their Facebook pages have several pictures of them together.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen about 10 p.m. Oct. 30. Parze's parents called police after they could not reach her by phone. Her car was found by police outside her home. She had also left behind her phone, purse, and the shoes that she wore Wednesday night.

Parze had gone to visit a medium in New Brunswick with her family that night.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said the search for Parze had been expanded to the area around Staten Island's Long Pond Park.

Monmouth Count Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charlie Webster confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the arrest of an individual at a house on Kings Mountain Road in Freehold Township on Friday afternoon "is not related to the disappearance of Stephanie Parze."

Prosecutors did not publicly release other details about Ozbilgen's latest arrest, including how they discovered the suspected child pornography.

New Jersey 101.5 on Friday could not find a working phone number for Ozbilgen and he did not immediately return an online message seeking comment. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about Parze's whereabouts, or anyone who recently has had contact with Parze, to call their office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Freehold Township police at 732-462-7908.

