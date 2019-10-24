Armed robbers burst into South Toms River home, steal car

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — Two men stole a borough family's car during an armed home invasion early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police Chief William Kosh said the men, one of which was believed by the family to have a handgun, entered the home on Belmont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and stole items from the home before taking off in one of the family's vehicles. Kosh did not say what was taken from the home beyond the car.

Using K9 units the vehicle was found abandoned less than a mile away on Magnolia Avenue where the men got into a second vehicle and left the area, according to Kosh.

Police told Ocean County Scanner News, which was first to report about the crime, that the burglars stole jewelry from the home the family went to a neighbor's home after the burglary.

Kosh said the burglars targeted the home but did not know if they were known to the family. No description of the burglars was offered by Kosh.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 732-349-0313 x 112.

South Toms River is a borough located between Toms River and Beachwood with a population of just over 3,700.

