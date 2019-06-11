‘Armed & dangerous’ — NJ cops hunt pizza robbery fugitive

Alex Maurer is wanted in connection to a robbery in Mount Laurel in March 2019. (Mount Laurel Police)

MOUNT LAUREL — Police in Burlington County are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery of a pizza deliveryman three months ago.

Police on Tuesday said they were looking for 20-year-old Alex A. Maurer, who they said lives in the Mount Laurel area.

They said he should be considered "armed and dangerous" and anybody who recognizes him should call 911 and not approach him.

Police tied him to a robbery on March 2 on Delancey Place.

Anyone with information about Maurer's whereabouts should call police at 856-234-8300.

