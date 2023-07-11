Argument leads to attempted murder with vehicle at NJ ice cream shop, cops say

🍦 A man was followed from a 7-Eleven store to Halo Farm in Lawrence after an argument

🍦 The driver ran down the couple in the Halo Farm parking lot

🍦 Petar Armbruster III, 54, of Burlington, was found several days later in Trenton

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — An argument led to an attempted murder charge when one of the men involved tried to run over the other in a parking lot of the Halo Farms ice cream store.

Petar Armbruster III, 54, of Burlington, on Saturday got into an argument with another man who was with his girlfriend near a 7-Eleven before following the couple to Halo Farms on Spruce Street, according to Police Chief Chris Long.

Map showing Halo Farm on Spruce Street in Lawrence Township Map showing Halo Farm on Spruce Street in Lawrence Township (Canva) loading...

As the couple entered the parking lot, Armbruster drove into the man and nearly struck his girlfriend, according to Longo. The victim was taken to Capital Health System - Regional Medical Center in Trenton and was in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Armbruster drove off and was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in Trenton on Tuesday and was being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault, third-degree leaving the scene of motor vehicle crash with serious injuries, injured victim and fourth-degree assault by auto.

Longo asked anyone with information about the incident to call Lawrence Township police at 609-844-7133.

