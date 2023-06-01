Dump truck slams into car at Route 1 gas pump
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A dump truck ran off Route 1 and into the pumps at a gas station late Thursday morning.
Video shows the dump truck at the Shell station on Route 1 southbound at Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township. A worker at a nearby business told New Jersey 101.5 the dump truck hit a vehicle that was parked at a pump and crushed it.
"There's a lot going on," the worker said, describing a large number of first responders on the scene.
Lawrence police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the crash including injuries.
Route 1 southbound is closed at Bakers Basin Road with a delay starting near the Quakerbridge Road as of 1 p.m. There is also a rubbernecking delay northbound but all lanes are open.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
