Dump truck slams into car at Route 1 gas pump

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A dump truck ran off Route 1 and into the pumps at a gas station late Thursday morning.

Video shows the dump truck at the Shell station on Route 1 southbound at Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township. A worker at a nearby business told New Jersey 101.5 the dump truck hit a vehicle that was parked at a pump and crushed it.

"There's a lot going on," the worker said, describing a large number of first responders on the scene.

Lawrence police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the crash including injuries.

Delay on Route 1 southbound approaching Bakers Basin in Lawrence Township Delay on Route 1 southbound approaching Bakers Basin in Lawrence Township (NJ DOT) loading...

Route 1 southbound is closed at Bakers Basin Road with a delay starting near the Quakerbridge Road as of 1 p.m. There is also a rubbernecking delay northbound but all lanes are open.

Photo courtesy MidJersey.news

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

