LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Social media groups are often filled with rumors about what might be coming to empty spaces at a shopping center.

Case in point: A recent NextDoor post about Boscov's possibly filling the space that once housed Sears at the Quaker Bridge Mall.

Sears was one of the mall's original anchors when it opened in 1975. The Sears store closed in 2018 as the chain declared bankruptcy and ultimately went out of business. After Lord & Taylor closed in 2020, only two of the mall's anchor spots are currently open: JC Penney and Macy's.

So what about Boscov's?

Plans for new mall retailers in 2023

Boscov's is not planning to open a new location in 2023, according to the retailer.

The family-owned chain based in Reading, Pennsylvania, owns 48 stores, including eight in New Jersey. The closest store to the Quaker Bridge Mall is the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Boscov's closed a store at the Oxford Valley Mall near Sesame Place in 2008. The building was torn down in December for a new apartment/retail building.

Amber Wong, a spokeswoman for Simon Mall, said there are no imminent announcements about new retailers and restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall.

"We are working on a few things that we’ll be very happy to share with the public soon, but until then, we do have a great slate of new eateries that opened in November and December. They include Slice of Italy and Habanero’s in the Dining Pavilion, Kung Fu Tea on a kiosk in Center Court, and Ramen Nagomi on the Lower Level near Dunkin Donuts," Wong told New Jersey 101.5

Wong said the company started a new credit card program that lets shoppers wear up to 5% in statement credits.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

