Man fatally shot in the back inside Lawrence, NJ home

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was shot in the back inside his home early Friday morning, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Police were called to a home on Mendrey Court in the Lawrence Square Village condominium complex just off Quakerbridge Road in Lawrence Township around 12:30 a.m. Responding officers found Anthony Irizarry, 36, in his living room with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where he was pronounced dead, according to Onofri.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Irizarry was one of four people arrested in April 2014 at an apartment in Trenton where more than 8,000 decks of heroin were found along with an assault weapon, cash and drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 years with 3.5 years of parole ineligibility after a guilty plea to firearms and a drug offence.

Onofri asked anyone with information about the Friday shooting to call 609-989-6406.

