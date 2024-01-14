‘Are you ready for it?’ Taylor Swift trivia night coming to New Jersey
Get your friendship bracelets ready, Swifties because Racks Pub and Grill in Williamstown, New Jersey is making your Wildest Dreams come true.
They have a Blank Space, baby, and they’ll write your name… If you want to participate in Taylor Swift trivia, that is.
🐍 Are you Ready For It? 🐍
Any Swiftie who is Fearless enough to accept the challenge will be Enchanted to attend the event.
It’s sure to be a good time for anyone who knows Swift’s life All Too Well. Don’t worry about questions you miss, there will be plenty of chances to make up for it so you’ll just have to Shake It Off.
I know, I know, I Need to Calm Down with these song references, I’m becoming some sort of Anti-Hero.
The trivia game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Racks Pub & Grill is located at 2021 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown. The evening will be hosted by DJ Lou DiMarco.
Here’s a quick refresher if you need to cram before the evening:
⭐ Taylor was born on Dec. 13, 1989
⭐ Her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one song was “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” off her 2012 album Red
⭐ She’s named after singer, James Taylor
⭐ Her favorite number is 13
⭐ As of writing this she has 12 Grammy Awards
⭐ Her cats’ names are Merideth Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.
While all pop culture references, none of them are named after Swift’s character, Bombalurina, from the movie Cats (2019)
Grab your Cardigan and check out this event. Good luck!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
