‘Are you ready for it?’ Taylor Swift trivia night coming to New Jersey

Get your friendship bracelets ready, Swifties because Racks Pub and Grill in Williamstown, New Jersey is making your Wildest Dreams come true.

They have a Blank Space, baby, and they’ll write your name… If you want to participate in Taylor Swift trivia, that is.

🐍 Are you Ready For It? 🐍

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

Any Swiftie who is Fearless enough to accept the challenge will be Enchanted to attend the event.

It’s sure to be a good time for anyone who knows Swift’s life All Too Well. Don’t worry about questions you miss, there will be plenty of chances to make up for it so you’ll just have to Shake It Off.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ Getty Images loading...

I know, I know, I Need to Calm Down with these song references, I’m becoming some sort of Anti-Hero.

The trivia game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Racks Pub & Grill is located at 2021 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown. The evening will be hosted by DJ Lou DiMarco.

Here’s a quick refresher if you need to cram before the evening:

⭐ Taylor was born on Dec. 13, 1989

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere Getty Images loading...

⭐ Her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one song was “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” off her 2012 album Red

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

⭐ She’s named after singer, James Taylor

Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication Held On National Mall Getty Images loading...

⭐ Her favorite number is 13

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

⭐ As of writing this she has 12 Grammy Awards

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

⭐ Her cats’ names are Merideth Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

While all pop culture references, none of them are named after Swift’s character, Bombalurina, from the movie Cats (2019)

Universal Pictures Presents The World Premiere Of Cats Getty Images for Universal Pict loading...

Grab your Cardigan and check out this event. Good luck!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

