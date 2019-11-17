Were you a dance student in Asbury Park in the early '80s? If so, Neptune native and stand up comedian, Kurt Braunohler, might be trying to get in touch with you! He posted in a tweet on Saturday that he is looking to recreate a photo taken at Dorothy Crowson Studio around 1981 or 1982. This is so cute that now I'm personally invested in making this photo reenactment happen.

According to Braunohler's twitter feed, the dance studio belonged to his grandmother and his direct messages are open if you have any information on the names or whereabouts of the pictured students. Let's help him spread the word to get the gang back together!

