After reading Dan Alexander's article about the scooter that caught fire in the back of a garbage truck in Lakewood, I was reminded of my own concern with the potential for a home fire.

I have a total OCD situation. Checking the stove before I leave the house, several times.

Checking to make sure the laptops are unplugged from their chargers, that the phones are not resting on the desk pad chargers...the list goes on.

We had calls all morning from people who had fire mishaps in their homes.

The most jarring was from Cindy in Union Beach who talked about buying a lamp at a garage sale when it went up in flames and resulted in the burning down of her entire house. Thankfully her quick thinking 18-year-old son saved his grandmother and the dogs.

Do you have habits that you can't shake for fear of repeating an ugly event in the past?

