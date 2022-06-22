Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

It's summer in the Garden State!

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf.

And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza.

It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid spending summers in Sea Isle City.

Our go-to place was Angelo's Pizza on the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Ave. They made the best white pizza in the state.

I haven't been there in several years and a quick Google search shows that they didn't survive the lockdowns and the restaurant is permanently closed.

This is another indicator of what's wrong in New Jersey.

There are some great go-to places shared by our listeners, so you can get your pizza fix.

Fratelli's Pizza in Red Bank

Klees Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights

Blue Moon Pizza in Cape May

Ray's Sunset Pizza in Harvey Cedars

Rosie's in Point Beach

If you have a pizza place to add, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let's build the list!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

