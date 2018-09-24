Anti-gay attack leaves 2 men knocked out in Brooklyn, cops say

Two men from New Jersey were treated at New York hospitals after they were assaulted after leaving a Brooklyn gay bar, police said.

The victims — 29 and 34 years old — were assaulted just before 1 a.m. on Sunday by a man who made homophobic comments before assaulting them, the NYPD said in a statement.

The 34-year-old was punched in the face, which caused him to lose consciousness, while the younger man was knocked out after being thrown into a tree. The 34-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a broken shoulder, while the 29-year-old was taken to Woodhull hospital with a broken finger.

NJ.com reported the two men are from Hawthorne and were in the area of the Metropolitan Bar in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn when the assault happened. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to police. He was described as wearing a black shirt, beige pants and black and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online , or by texting tips to 274637 and entering TIP577. All calls are kept confidential.

